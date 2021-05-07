-$0.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Host Hotels & Resorts’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.20) and the highest is ($0.03). Host Hotels & Resorts reported earnings of ($0.26) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 65.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts will report full-year earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to $0.33. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $1.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Host Hotels & Resorts.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $399.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.14 million. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 8.55% and a negative net margin of 21.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share.

HST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James downgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.23.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 203,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at about $1,505,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at about $561,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 10.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 130,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 12,883 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 64.1% in the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 60,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 23,520 shares during the period. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $17.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 31.40, a current ratio of 31.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a PE ratio of -20.63 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.47 and a 200 day moving average of $15.53. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $9.06 and a 52 week high of $18.52.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

