$0.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) to report earnings per share of $0.09 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for StarTek’s earnings. StarTek posted earnings of ($0.02) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 550%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that StarTek will report full year earnings of $0.47 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.61. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow StarTek.

StarTek (NYSE:SRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.31). StarTek had a negative net margin of 5.76% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%. The company had revenue of $174.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.44 million.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SRT shares. B. Riley boosted their price target on StarTek from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet upgraded StarTek from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Shares of SRT stock opened at $7.82 on Friday. StarTek has a fifty-two week low of $2.83 and a fifty-two week high of $9.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $318.87 million, a P/E ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 1.27.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in StarTek by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,218,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,161,000 after purchasing an additional 76,185 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of StarTek by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 4,330 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in StarTek by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 837,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,294,000 after acquiring an additional 61,600 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in StarTek by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in StarTek during the 4th quarter valued at $320,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.18% of the company’s stock.

StarTek, Inc, a business process outsourcing company, provides omni-channel customer experience, digital transformation, and technology services in various markets. The company primarily offers customer engagement, omnichannel engagement, social media, customer intelligence analytics, work from home, back office, and receivables management services under the Startek and Aegis brands.

