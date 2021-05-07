-$0.18 EPS Expected for National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) will report earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for National CineMedia’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.22). National CineMedia posted earnings per share of ($0.05) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 260%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National CineMedia will report full year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.14). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.32. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow National CineMedia.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $15.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.47 million. National CineMedia had a negative return on equity of 8.22% and a negative net margin of 5.00%. The business’s revenue was down 89.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NCMI shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of National CineMedia in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. National CineMedia currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.45.

In related news, CEO Thomas F. Lesinski sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total value of $107,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,647.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark B. Segall sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.65, for a total transaction of $139,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,113.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,170,718 shares of company stock valued at $12,158,993 in the last three months. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in National CineMedia in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in National CineMedia by 199.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 8,312 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in National CineMedia in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in National CineMedia in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in National CineMedia in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. 80.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NCMI traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.38. 503,331 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 771,957. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.58 and its 200-day moving average is $3.95. The firm has a market cap of $347.55 million, a PE ratio of -29.20 and a beta of 1.91. National CineMedia has a twelve month low of $1.81 and a twelve month high of $6.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. National CineMedia’s payout ratio is 42.55%.

National CineMedia Company Profile

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

