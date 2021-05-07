$0.20 EPS Expected for Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) will report earnings per share of $0.20 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Tenaris’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.31. Tenaris posted earnings of ($0.08) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 350%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Tenaris will report full year earnings of $0.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $1.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $1.44. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Tenaris.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. Tenaris had a positive return on equity of 1.44% and a negative net margin of 10.23%.

TS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised Tenaris from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Tenaris from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Exane BNP Paribas raised Tenaris from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Tenaris from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Tenaris has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.67.

TS traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $23.63. 131,766 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,019,300. Tenaris has a twelve month low of $8.86 and a twelve month high of $23.81. The company has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.39 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.71.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TS. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Tenaris during the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 12.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,290,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,563,000 after purchasing an additional 250,412 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tenaris during the fourth quarter worth $140,000. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 59,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenaris in the 4th quarter worth $173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.07% of the company’s stock.

Tenaris Company Profile

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines; and umbilical tubing products; and tubular accessories.

