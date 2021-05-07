$0.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Carter Bankshares’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.22 and the lowest is $0.21. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carter Bankshares will report full-year earnings of $1.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.10. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.30. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Carter Bankshares.

Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.19.

CARE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Carter Bankshares from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carter Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Carter Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $12.50 to $16.25 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

Shares of CARE stock opened at $13.92 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.18. Carter Bankshares has a twelve month low of $6.30 and a twelve month high of $14.94.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CARE. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Carter Bankshares by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,728,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,526,000 after buying an additional 96,441 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Carter Bankshares by 92.7% during the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 246,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,647,000 after buying an additional 118,800 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Carter Bankshares by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 157,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after buying an additional 2,527 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carter Bankshares during the first quarter worth about $1,396,000. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital grew its position in shares of Carter Bankshares by 31.9% during the first quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 86,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 20,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.97% of the company’s stock.

Carter Bankshares Company Profile

Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Carter Bank & Trust that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as longer-term certificates of deposits. The company also offers commercial loans comprising secured and unsecured loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, overdraft protection, and personal investments, as well as residential mortgages; real estate construction and acquisition loans; home equity lines of credit; and credit cards, as well as originates and holds fixed and variable rate mortgage loans.

