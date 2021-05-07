$0.32 EPS Expected for Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) This Quarter

Analysts expect Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) to post $0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Tower Semiconductor’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.31 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.33. Tower Semiconductor posted earnings of $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 60%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tower Semiconductor will report full year earnings of $1.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.43. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.87. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Tower Semiconductor.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.12. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 5.87%. The company had revenue of $345.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.00 million.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TSEM. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Tower Semiconductor from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet upgraded Tower Semiconductor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Tower Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $24.00 to $37.50 in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Tower Semiconductor from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSEM. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Tower Semiconductor in the first quarter worth about $6,253,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 262,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,777,000 after purchasing an additional 16,599 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Tower Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,951,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 726,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,748,000 after acquiring an additional 247,594 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM acquired a new position in Tower Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tower Semiconductor stock opened at $27.79 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.98 and a 200-day moving average of $27.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 3.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 41.48 and a beta of 1.37. Tower Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $17.61 and a 1-year high of $34.45.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

