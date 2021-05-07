$0.92 EPS Expected for Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.92 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Horizon Therapeutics Public’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.80 and the highest is $0.98. Horizon Therapeutics Public reported earnings of $0.43 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 114%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public will report full-year earnings of $3.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.14 to $5.75. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Horizon Therapeutics Public.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $342.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.51 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 43.55% and a return on equity of 25.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on HZNP shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.08.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.98, for a total transaction of $2,374,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 920,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,449,035.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael G. Grey sold 15,000 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.28, for a total transaction of $1,354,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,354,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 225,439 shares of company stock worth $20,558,283. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1,004.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 694,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,878,000 after acquiring an additional 631,184 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 280.3% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 79,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,318,000 after acquiring an additional 58,608 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 11,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 2,687 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 848,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,120,000 after purchasing an additional 16,700 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 344.2% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,105 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 7,830 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HZNP traded down $1.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $87.90. 64,805 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,856,784. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The firm has a market cap of $19.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.30. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a 12-month low of $41.23 and a 12-month high of $97.20.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation. Its medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare lysosomal storage disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease and severe malignant osteopetrosis; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), ankylosing spondylitis (AS), polymyalgia rheumatica, primary systemic amyloidosis, asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, systemic lupus erythematosus, and other conditions; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

