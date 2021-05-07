$1.28 Billion in Sales Expected for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) will post $1.28 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Xylem’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.24 billion and the highest is $1.33 billion. Xylem posted sales of $1.16 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Xylem will report full-year sales of $5.27 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.18 billion to $5.35 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $5.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.35 billion to $5.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Xylem.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 14.72%. Xylem’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on XYL. Raymond James lowered shares of Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Cowen lowered shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Xylem from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xylem currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.31.

In related news, SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 5,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total transaction of $611,157.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,068,106.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kairus Tarapore sold 401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $39,911.53. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,434,127.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,744 shares of company stock worth $1,963,307. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:XYL traded up $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $119.06. The company had a trading volume of 15,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 990,692. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $107.35 and its 200 day moving average is $100.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.47 billion, a PE ratio of 85.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05. Xylem has a twelve month low of $56.63 and a twelve month high of $118.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

