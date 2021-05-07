$1.45 Billion in Sales Expected for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) will post sales of $1.45 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Broadridge Financial Solutions’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.48 billion and the lowest is $1.39 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions posted sales of $1.36 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions will report full-year sales of $4.89 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.73 billion to $4.94 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $5.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.01 billion to $5.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Broadridge Financial Solutions.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis.

BR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BTIG Research upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.17.

BR traded down $0.70 on Friday, hitting $164.20. The company had a trading volume of 331,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,232. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $156.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.35. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 1-year low of $110.74 and a 1-year high of $166.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $19.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.54 and a beta of 0.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.73%.

In related news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,699 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total transaction of $535,726.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,266 shares in the company, valued at $4,962,744.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Adam D. Amsterdam sold 20,936 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.49, for a total value of $3,108,786.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,177,686. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.3% during the first quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 41,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,396,000 after buying an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 33,230.4% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 169,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,438,000 after purchasing an additional 169,475 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 203,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,203,000 after purchasing an additional 6,999 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 601,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,220,000 after purchasing an additional 30,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 134,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

