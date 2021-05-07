$1.72 Billion in Sales Expected for Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) will announce $1.72 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Avantor’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.67 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.77 billion. Avantor reported sales of $1.48 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avantor will report full-year sales of $7.05 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.88 billion to $7.26 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $7.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.24 billion to $7.75 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Avantor.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.07. Avantor had a return on equity of 44.58% and a net margin of 2.21%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. Avantor’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently commented on AVTR. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Avantor from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays assumed coverage on Avantor in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Avantor from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Avantor from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Avantor from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

In other Avantor news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 19,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.62, for a total transaction of $565,788.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 175,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,021,178.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Frederic Vanderhaegen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total value of $282,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 243,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,873,902.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,988 shares of company stock worth $4,175,506 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVTR. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Avantor by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Avantor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avantor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avantor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AVTR traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.22. The stock had a trading volume of 3,625,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,404,200. Avantor has a fifty-two week low of $16.37 and a fifty-two week high of $33.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.44. The company has a market cap of $18.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 262.17, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.84.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

