12,067 Shares in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) Bought by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,067 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $972,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in Digital Turbine in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 475.2% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 880 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Digital Turbine news, CAO David Wesch sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.23, for a total value of $2,205,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,205,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on APPS. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $85.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Digital Turbine from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.69.

NASDAQ:APPS opened at $61.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 204.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.42. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.22 and a 12 month high of $102.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.24.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $88.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.86 million. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 38.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 146.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. Its software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

