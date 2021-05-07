13,035 Shares in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Bought by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Posted by on May 7th, 2021

Cozad Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 13,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ISTB. Insight Financial Services bought a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 605.4% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,336 shares during the period. Evensky & Katz LLC bought a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000.

NASDAQ:ISTB opened at $51.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.49. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.85 and a twelve month high of $51.81.

Read More: No Load Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit