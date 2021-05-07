13,035 Shares in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Bought by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 13,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ISTB. Insight Financial Services bought a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 605.4% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,336 shares during the period. Evensky & Katz LLC bought a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000.

NASDAQ:ISTB opened at $51.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.49. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.85 and a twelve month high of $51.81.

