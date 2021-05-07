$139.27 Million in Sales Expected for Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) to post sales of $139.27 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kinsale Capital Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $138.86 million and the highest estimate coming in at $139.68 million. Kinsale Capital Group reported sales of $117.71 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group will report full-year sales of $575.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $565.44 million to $586.17 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $700.31 million, with estimates ranging from $670.08 million to $728.08 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Kinsale Capital Group.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.24. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 16.47%.

A number of research firms recently commented on KNSL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $174.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Truist cut their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $245.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.33.

NASDAQ:KNSL traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $167.91. 5,242 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 171,950. Kinsale Capital Group has a 12-month low of $127.14 and a 12-month high of $252.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $169.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 56.41 and a beta of 0.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.26%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 64.6% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

