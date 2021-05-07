14,062 Shares in Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) Acquired by Patriot Investment Management Inc.

Patriot Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands by 25.4% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 64,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 13,057 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands by 88.9% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands by 96.8% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 13,097 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Mark Peter Smith acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 150,686 shares in the company, valued at $2,561,662. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Scott sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $56,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 86,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,638,668.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Smith & Wesson Brands stock opened at $19.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 28.71 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.05 and a 200 day moving average of $17.56. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.86 and a 52 week high of $23.57.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $257.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.70 million. Smith & Wesson Brands had a return on equity of 39.05% and a net margin of 4.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.39%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SWBI. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Smith & Wesson Brands from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers firearms products, such as revolvers and pistols; modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles, and muzzleloaders; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech brands.

