1,446 Shares in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Acquired by Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,446 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PXD. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter worth $847,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,200,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $622,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 73,684 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $8,391,000 after buying an additional 4,060 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.76, for a total transaction of $248,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,669 shares in the company, valued at $2,597,293.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.08, for a total transaction of $587,088.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,333 shares in the company, valued at $8,697,545.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,338 shares of company stock worth $8,536,408 over the last ninety days. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PXD. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and set a $143.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $186.00 to $213.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 26th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating and issued a $167.00 price target (down from $188.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.90.

Shares of NYSE PXD opened at $164.94 on Friday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $76.48 and a 12-month high of $169.49. The company has a market cap of $35.72 billion, a PE ratio of 161.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

