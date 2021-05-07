$166.18 Million in Sales Expected for Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) will report sales of $166.18 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Bank of Hawaii’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $164.66 million and the highest estimate coming in at $167.70 million. Bank of Hawaii reported sales of $177.96 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii will report full-year sales of $668.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $661.80 million to $675.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $682.19 million, with estimates ranging from $678.07 million to $686.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Bank of Hawaii.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.35. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 22.62% and a return on equity of 12.73%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:BOH traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $94.39. The stock had a trading volume of 192,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,337. Bank of Hawaii has a 52 week low of $48.77 and a 52 week high of $99.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is 48.20%.

In other news, Director Kent Thomas Lucien sold 5,000 shares of Bank of Hawaii stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.85, for a total value of $464,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,026,724.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,216,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $323,058,000 after purchasing an additional 165,430 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the first quarter worth $3,083,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 172,393 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,209,000 after acquiring an additional 4,895 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 30,966 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,373,000 after acquiring an additional 8,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monument Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the fourth quarter worth $719,000. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management and institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offering equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

