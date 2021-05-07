1,702 Shares in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Bought by Perennial Investment Advisors LLC

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MRNA. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Park Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Moderna by 81.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MRNA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Moderna from $206.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays raised their price objective on Moderna from $178.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Moderna from $215.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.89.

Shares of MRNA opened at $160.50 on Friday. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.13 and a 1 year high of $189.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The company has a market capitalization of $64.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $151.89 and a 200-day moving average of $133.63.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.22. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 28.11% and a negative net margin of 242.73%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24112.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.74, for a total transaction of $1,644,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,454,868 shares in the company, valued at $1,179,562,578.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 10,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.68, for a total value of $1,411,583.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,406,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,725,120 shares of company stock valued at $837,229,912 over the last 90 days. 29.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

