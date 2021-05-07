1847 (NASDAQ:EFSH) Shares Down 2.6%

1847 Holdings LLC (NASDAQ:EFSH)’s share price dropped 2.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.85 and last traded at $1.85. Approximately 2,027 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 7,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.90.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.87 and a 200 day moving average of $1.79.

About 1847 (NASDAQ:EFSH)

1847 Holdings LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides home and kitchen appliances, professional services, and construction services in North America. It operates through three segments: Retail and Appliances, Land Management Services, and Construction. The Retail and Appliances segment sells home and kitchen appliances, including cooking, refrigeration, laundry clean up, and outdoor products to residential and commercial customers; and provides a range of appliance services, including delivery/installation, in-home service and repair, extended warranties, and financing to homeowners, builders, and designers.

