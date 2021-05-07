1,959 Shares in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Bought by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,959 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CDW. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CDW during the first quarter worth $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in CDW by 195.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 219 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in CDW by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of CDW by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 236 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of CDW in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CDW alerts:

In other news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.58, for a total value of $646,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,518,866.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Frederick J. Kulevich sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total value of $386,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,395,684.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,500 shares of company stock worth $1,600,435. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CDW opened at $172.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $172.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. CDW Co. has a 1-year low of $93.75 and a 1-year high of $184.58.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 88.43% and a net margin of 4.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

CDW declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 10th that permits the company to buyback $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. CDW’s payout ratio is 26.58%.

CDW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CDW from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.78.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.