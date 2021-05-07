$2.04 Million in Sales Expected for Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) will report sales of $2.04 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Blink Charging’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $2.86 million. Blink Charging posted sales of $1.30 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Blink Charging will report full year sales of $11.46 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.56 million to $14.83 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $23.25 million, with estimates ranging from $19.00 million to $27.49 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Blink Charging.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.12). Blink Charging had a negative net margin of 285.71% and a negative return on equity of 152.06%. The business had revenue of $2.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 million.

BLNK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Blink Charging from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Cowen started coverage on Blink Charging in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Blink Charging during the first quarter worth $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Blink Charging in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blink Charging in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Blink Charging during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, CNB Bank purchased a new position in shares of Blink Charging during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 18.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Blink Charging stock traded up $0.30 on Friday, reaching $32.57. 2,036,153 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,375,816. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.94. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.49 and a beta of 4.23. Blink Charging has a 1-year low of $1.55 and a 1-year high of $64.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.64.

Blink Charging Company Profile

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

