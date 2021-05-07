-$2.26 EPS Expected for Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($2.26) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Mirati Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($2.63) and the highest estimate coming in at ($2.02). Mirati Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($1.89) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mirati Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($8.78) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($11.29) to ($6.77). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($7.78) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($11.16) to ($5.90). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Mirati Therapeutics.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.13) by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.17 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 96.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.02) EPS.

MRTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $257.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.46.

Shares of NASDAQ MRTX traded down $15.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $135.77. The company had a trading volume of 41,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,620. The company has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of -17.96 and a beta of 1.64. Mirati Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $91.90 and a 1-year high of $249.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.37.

In other Mirati Therapeutics news, Director Bruce L. A. Carter sold 2,250 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total value of $398,497.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,013,954.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Benjamin Hickey sold 2,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.44, for a total transaction of $417,986.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,148,695.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 416,595 shares of company stock valued at $75,643,697 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 84.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in Mirati Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Mirati Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

