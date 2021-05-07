22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) Issues Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

XXII traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 280,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,422,629. 22nd Century Group has a 52-week low of $0.55 and a 52-week high of $6.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.32.

In related news, Director Roger D. O’brien purchased 52,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.86 per share, for a total transaction of $149,864.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 179,223 shares in the company, valued at $512,577.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James A. Mish bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.23 per share, for a total transaction of $48,450.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 715,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,309,450. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 22nd Century Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 17th.

22nd Century Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops plant-based solutions for the life science, consumer product, and pharmaceutical markets. It develops very low nicotine content tobacco and cigarette products under the Moonlight and Moonlight Menthol names; and SPECTRUM research cigarettes for use in independent clinical studies.

