$33.37 Million in Sales Expected for BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) will announce sales of $33.37 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for BTRS’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $29.90 million and the highest is $38.20 million. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that BTRS will report full year sales of $137.65 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $123.90 million to $164.04 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $161.39 million, with estimates ranging from $148.00 million to $186.16 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover BTRS.

Get BTRS alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on BTRS shares. Guggenheim initiated coverage on BTRS in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on BTRS in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of BTRS in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of BTRS in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of BTRS in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BTRS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.33.

BTRS traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.70. The stock had a trading volume of 486,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 776,923. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.18. BTRS has a twelve month low of $9.69 and a twelve month high of $19.76.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of BTRS during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lapides Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BTRS during the 1st quarter worth about $149,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of BTRS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $315,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BTRS during the first quarter worth $333,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BTRS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $486,000. Institutional investors own 52.11% of the company’s stock.

BTRS Company Profile

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

Featured Article: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BTRS (BTRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BTRS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BTRS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.