367,656 Shares in iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF (BATS:SVAL) Acquired by Capital Planning Advisors LLC

Capital Planning Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF (BATS:SVAL) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 367,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,261,000. iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF makes up 2.5% of Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Separately, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $340,000.

Shares of BATS:SVAL traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.25. The company had a trading volume of 33,331 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.07.

