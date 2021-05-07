$4.44 Billion in Sales Expected for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) will post $4.44 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for The Charles Schwab’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.52 billion and the lowest is $4.28 billion. The Charles Schwab reported sales of $2.45 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 81.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th.

On average, analysts expect that The Charles Schwab will report full year sales of $18.10 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.69 billion to $18.54 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $18.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.40 billion to $19.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow The Charles Schwab.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 29.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 80.2% on a year-over-year basis.

SCHW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday. Argus upped their price target on The Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on The Charles Schwab from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.59.

In related news, Director Mark A. Goldfarb sold 26,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total value of $1,501,338.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $304,059.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Joseph R. Martinetto sold 255,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.70, for a total value of $18,306,515.70. Insiders sold 2,148,273 shares of company stock worth $139,770,441 in the last three months. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 50.0% during the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 87.3% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SCHW opened at $71.52 on Friday. The Charles Schwab has a one year low of $31.63 and a one year high of $72.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.16 billion, a PE ratio of 33.11 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.47%.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

