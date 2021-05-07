465 Shares in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Acquired by Wealthcare Capital Management LLC

Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,868,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $822,410,000 after buying an additional 72,728 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,121,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $608,204,000 after buying an additional 61,244 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $172,020,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 524,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $150,234,000 after buying an additional 43,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $138,031,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWO traded up $5.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $300.00. The company had a trading volume of 9,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,637. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $171.89 and a 52 week high of $339.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $303.79 and its 200 day moving average is $290.73.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.