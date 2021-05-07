$470.00 Million in Sales Expected for American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) will announce sales of $470.00 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for American Woodmark’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $465.80 million and the highest is $474.20 million. American Woodmark posted sales of $399.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 25th.

On average, analysts expect that American Woodmark will report full-year sales of $1.74 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $1.89 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for American Woodmark.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $431.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.80 million. American Woodmark had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 3.95%.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMWD. Wolfe Research began coverage on American Woodmark in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of American Woodmark in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised American Woodmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.60.

NASDAQ AMWD traded up $5.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $104.37. 117,341 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,333. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 27.47 and a beta of 2.28. American Woodmark has a one year low of $43.28 and a one year high of $108.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $100.03 and a 200-day moving average of $95.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

In other American Woodmark news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 1,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $148,470.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,460. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMWD. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 11,751.7% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 540,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,687,000 after purchasing an additional 535,525 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Woodmark in the 4th quarter valued at $29,384,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of American Woodmark in the 4th quarter valued at $20,712,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,754,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,570,000 after purchasing an additional 136,187 shares during the period. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 757,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,046,000 after purchasing an additional 115,260 shares during the period. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Woodmark

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. It offers made-to-order cabinetry in approximately 550 cabinet lines, which include 100 door designs in a range of painted or stained finishes, or engineered finishes under the Duraform name; and fronts made in various wood species, including maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered materials.

