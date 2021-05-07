$5.38 Million in Sales Expected for Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) will report $5.38 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Cedar Fair’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.00 million to $9.20 million. Cedar Fair posted sales of $53.64 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 90%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cedar Fair will report full-year sales of $844.84 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $803.00 million to $891.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.54 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cedar Fair.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.89) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $9.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 81.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($3.83) earnings per share.

FUN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their target price on Cedar Fair from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upped their price target on Cedar Fair from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Macquarie upped their price target on Cedar Fair from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Cedar Fair from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Cedar Fair from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Cedar Fair has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Cedar Fair by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,680,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,130,000 after acquiring an additional 235,653 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Cedar Fair by 2,658.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,723,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661,487 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 4,044.3% during the 1st quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 667,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,144,000 after buying an additional 651,057 shares during the period. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 510.2% during the 4th quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 380,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,949,000 after buying an additional 317,723 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 222,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,764,000 after buying an additional 22,707 shares during the period. 52.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cedar Fair stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.36. The company had a trading volume of 376,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,956. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.23. Cedar Fair has a 12 month low of $22.81 and a 12 month high of $52.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 2.22.

Cedar Fair Company Profile

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

