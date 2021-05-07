$5.40 Billion in Sales Expected for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) will report sales of $5.40 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for PACCAR’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.34 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.44 billion. PACCAR reported sales of $2.70 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PACCAR will report full year sales of $22.29 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $21.76 billion to $22.92 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $24.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $24.55 billion to $25.14 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow PACCAR.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 14.49%. PACCAR’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of PACCAR from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of PACCAR from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of PACCAR from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.71.

In other PACCAR news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.13, for a total transaction of $991,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,145,540.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,326 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $332,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $406,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCAR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the fourth quarter worth $227,405,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the first quarter worth $112,840,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 92.1% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,452,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175,674 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 224.8% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 453,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,092,000 after purchasing an additional 313,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 984,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,957,000 after purchasing an additional 298,777 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PCAR traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $94.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,972,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,958,493. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.92 and its 200-day moving average is $91.31. The company has a market cap of $32.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00. PACCAR has a 52 week low of $64.25 and a 52 week high of $103.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.63%.

About PACCAR

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

