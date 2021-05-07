5,245 Shares in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) Acquired by Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,245 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TWOU. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of 2U by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,272,370 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $250,958,000 after acquiring an additional 215,827 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of 2U by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,272,370 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $250,958,000 after acquiring an additional 215,827 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of 2U by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,262,647 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $130,539,000 after acquiring an additional 156,126 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in shares of 2U by 79.8% in the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,239,743 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $123,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of 2U by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,800,084 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $112,031,000 after acquiring an additional 242,787 shares in the last quarter.

TWOU stock opened at $38.15 on Friday. 2U, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.29 and a 52 week high of $59.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.09 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software maker reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.11. 2U had a negative net margin of 30.92% and a negative return on equity of 20.04%. The company had revenue of $232.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. 2U’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that 2U, Inc. will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of 2U from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of 2U from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of 2U from $34.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of 2U from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.10.

About 2U

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

