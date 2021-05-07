$549.42 Million in Sales Expected for Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) will announce $549.42 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Leslie’s’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $574.00 million and the lowest is $522.50 million. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Leslie’s will report full-year sales of $1.20 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.21 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.32 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Leslie’s.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $145.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.96 million.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LESL. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Leslie’s from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Leslie’s from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Leslie’s from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Leslie’s from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

In other Leslie’s news, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 17,893,490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total value of $451,273,817.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steven M. Weddell sold 103,543 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total value of $2,673,480.26.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Leslie’s in the fourth quarter worth $247,559,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Leslie’s in the first quarter worth $71,401,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Leslie’s in the fourth quarter worth $80,252,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Leslie’s in the fourth quarter worth $45,897,000. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG grew its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 122.6% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,611,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,476,000 after purchasing an additional 887,638 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ LESL traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $27.37. The company had a trading volume of 9,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,536,796. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.88. Leslie’s has a 1 year low of $19.15 and a 1 year high of $32.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.55.

Leslie's

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

