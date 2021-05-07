$58.03 Million in Sales Expected for Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) will report sales of $58.03 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Alithya Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $57.02 million to $58.69 million. Alithya Group reported sales of $54.57 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, June 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alithya Group will report full year sales of $223.55 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $220.58 million to $226.15 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $294.77 million, with estimates ranging from $283.47 million to $304.87 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Alithya Group.

Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $54.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.63 million. Alithya Group had a negative return on equity of 13.68% and a negative net margin of 16.47%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Alithya Group from $3.00 to $3.20 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Alithya Group from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Desjardins started coverage on shares of Alithya Group in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $3.75 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alithya Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.09.

Alithya Group stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.30. The stock had a trading volume of 3,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 984,538. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.16 million, a P/E ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.35 and its 200 day moving average is $2.35. Alithya Group has a one year low of $1.45 and a one year high of $5.47.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Alithya Group stock. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 82,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Alithya Group at the end of the most recent quarter. 30.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications development, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence, and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

