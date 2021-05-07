6,915 Shares in BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) Acquired by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,915 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in BancorpSouth Bank by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 151,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,904,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in BancorpSouth Bank by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 72,525 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in BancorpSouth Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in BancorpSouth Bank by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eukles Asset Management raised its position in BancorpSouth Bank by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 9,195 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. 60.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BancorpSouth Bank alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BXS opened at $30.87 on Friday. BancorpSouth Bank has a 12-month low of $17.21 and a 12-month high of $35.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14. BancorpSouth Bank had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 19.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. Research analysts predict that BancorpSouth Bank will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. BancorpSouth Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.28%.

Separately, Hovde Group raised BancorpSouth Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

BancorpSouth Bank Profile

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. The company operates through Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other segments. It accepts various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits.

Recommended Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS).

Receive News & Ratings for BancorpSouth Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BancorpSouth Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.