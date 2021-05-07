6,970 Shares in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Bought by Auxano Advisors LLC

Auxano Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 6,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WFC. TheStreet downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.83.

Shares of NYSE WFC traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.14. 436,282 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,417,664. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $20.76 and a 1-year high of $46.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.03, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.19.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The firm had revenue of $18.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.13%.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

