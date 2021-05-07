$8.10 Million in Sales Expected for Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) to announce $8.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Postal Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $8.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.61 million. Postal Realty Trust posted sales of $5.20 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Postal Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $35.03 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $32.30 million to $37.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $41.36 million, with estimates ranging from $32.00 million to $47.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Postal Realty Trust.

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.16). Postal Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 9.51% and a negative return on equity of 2.33%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Postal Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet cut Postal Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.92.

Shares of PSTL traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.28. 213,548 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,048. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.44. The company has a market cap of $270.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.33 and a beta of 0.37. Postal Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $12.65 and a 1-year high of $20.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. This is a positive change from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 129.1% during the fourth quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 850,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,688,000 after acquiring an additional 479,335 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 317,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,364,000 after acquiring an additional 6,910 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 257,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,347,000 after acquiring an additional 28,409 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 132.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 105,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 60,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LDR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Postal Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $1,702,000. 67.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Postal Realty Trust Company Profile

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

