800 Shares in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Purchased by SkyOak Wealth LLC

SkyOak Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 800 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Workday by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,308,544 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,990,810,000 after purchasing an additional 106,280 shares during the last quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP bought a new stake in Workday in the fourth quarter worth about $738,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Workday by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,659,485 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,116,459,000 after acquiring an additional 304,728 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC grew its position in shares of Workday by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 4,127,450 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $988,978,000 after acquiring an additional 422,679 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Workday by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,390,549 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $572,799,000 after purchasing an additional 38,560 shares during the last quarter. 67.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $234.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $252.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.94. Workday, Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.24 and a 12-month high of $282.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.63 and a beta of 1.59.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Workday had a negative return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 10.77%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on WDAY shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Workday from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Workday in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Workday in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.78.

In other news, EVP Richard Harry Sauer sold 5,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.83, for a total value of $1,489,741.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 12,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.83, for a total value of $3,155,839.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 444,255 shares of company stock worth $113,608,400 over the last three months. Insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

