888 Holdings plc (LON:888) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of 888 Holdings plc (LON:888) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 376.43 ($4.92).

Several equities analysts have weighed in on 888 shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 380 ($4.96) target price on shares of 888 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of 888 to GBX 475 ($6.21) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.23) price target on shares of 888 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Numis Securities reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 360 ($4.70) price target on shares of 888 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of 888 to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

Get 888 alerts:

LON:888 traded up GBX 0.40 ($0.01) on Friday, hitting GBX 415.80 ($5.43). The stock had a trading volume of 336,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,030,313. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.41. The stock has a market cap of £1.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 189.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 401.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 317.46. 888 has a 1-year low of GBX 129.80 ($1.70) and a 1-year high of GBX 456 ($5.96).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from 888’s previous dividend of $0.06. This represents a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. 888’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.82%.

888 Company Profile

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online gaming entertainment products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the internet, including casino and games, poker, sport, bingo, and social games.

Recommended Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for 888 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 888 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.