888 (OTCMKTS:EIHDF) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of 888 (OTCMKTS:EIHDF) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on EIHDF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of 888 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on 888 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set a buy rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of 888 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded 888 from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Get 888 alerts:

888 stock opened at $5.71 on Tuesday. 888 has a 52 week low of $1.64 and a 52 week high of $6.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.58 and a 200-day moving average of $4.36.

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online gaming entertainment products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the internet, including casino and games, poker, sport, bingo, and social games.

Featured Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for 888 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 888 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.