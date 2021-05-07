AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AAON had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 14.87%.

AAON stock traded up $2.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.29. The stock had a trading volume of 113,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,005. AAON has a one year low of $44.48 and a one year high of $81.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.44 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.99.

Get AAON alerts:

In related news, COO Stephen E. Wakefield sold 2,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total value of $184,399.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,426 shares in the company, valued at $557,098.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 23,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total value of $1,789,171.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,458,757.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,055 shares of company stock worth $3,676,398. 22.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AAON. TheStreet raised shares of AAON from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of AAON from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

AAON Company Profile

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, coils, and controls.

Recommended Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for AAON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.