AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) will announce earnings of $0.44 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for AAR’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the lowest is $0.41. AAR reported earnings per share of $0.26 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 69.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that AAR will report full year earnings of $1.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.33. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.48. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for AAR.

Get AAR alerts:

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $410.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.89 million. AAR had a positive return on equity of 5.46% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. AAR’s revenue was down 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS.

AIR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on AAR from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Truist upped their price objective on AAR from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of AAR from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of AAR from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of AAR from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

Shares of NYSE AIR traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.32. 7,457 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,676. AAR has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $45.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.20 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.44.

In other news, Director David P. Storch sold 23,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total value of $1,014,511.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 750,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,954,970.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David P. Storch sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.12, for a total value of $84,240.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 407,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,155,602.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,203 shares of company stock valued at $1,677,462. Company insiders own 8.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AAR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in AAR by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,490 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in AAR by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AAR during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AAR in the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. 85.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAR Company Profile

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

See Also: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AAR (AIR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.