Aaron Wealth Advisors Sells 1,060 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Aaron Wealth Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 32.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGU. Community Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 17,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 15,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 9,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $95.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.31. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $62.26 and a 12-month high of $96.59.

