Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) PT Raised to $73.00 at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) had its price objective raised by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $65.00 to $73.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ACHC. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $65.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $60.27.

Shares of ACHC opened at $63.83 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 56.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.49. Acadia Healthcare has a 52-week low of $23.13 and a 52-week high of $63.91.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 7.55%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Acadia Healthcare will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Reeve B. Waud sold 109,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.12, for a total value of $6,470,270.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,523,226.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 0.4% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 241.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 1.9% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 32,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. Finally, Allstate Corp raised its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 12,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the period.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States and Puerto Rico.

