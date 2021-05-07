ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 63.92% and a negative return on equity of 40.35%.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACAD traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.29. 3,858 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,141,868. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.19. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $19.20 and a 12-month high of $58.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.18 and a beta of 1.44.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 7,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $159,590.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 4,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $85,995.90. Following the transaction, the president now owns 40,664 shares in the company, valued at $826,699.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,166 shares of company stock valued at $287,995. Company insiders own 27.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price (down previously from $68.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (down previously from $43.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective (down previously from $40.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.83.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; Trofinetide, a novel synthetic analog for the treatment of Rett syndrome; ACP-044, a novel first-in-class orally administered non-opioid analgesic for treating acute and chronic pain; and ACP-319, a positive allosteric modulator of the muscarinic receptor for treating cognition and schizophrenia.

