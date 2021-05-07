Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its stake in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 135,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 15,900 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Acceleron Pharma were worth $18,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,309,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $679,331,000 after buying an additional 114,393 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,814,041 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $232,085,000 after purchasing an additional 30,102 shares during the period. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,550,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $198,307,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,193,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $152,755,000 after purchasing an additional 13,790 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,048,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $134,087,000 after purchasing an additional 162,568 shares during the period. 79.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Acceleron Pharma alerts:

NASDAQ:XLRN opened at $121.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of -47.04 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $129.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.52. Acceleron Pharma Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.58 and a 12 month high of $146.15.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $24.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.15 million. Acceleron Pharma had a negative return on equity of 31.62% and a negative net margin of 157.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 469.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.95) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Acceleron Pharma Inc. will post -2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Acceleron Pharma news, Director Thomas A. Mccourt sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.26, for a total transaction of $894,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,615,257.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph S. Zakrzewski sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.73, for a total value of $1,407,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,262,344.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,500 shares of company stock worth $3,648,150. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Acceleron Pharma from $148.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Acceleron Pharma from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James upped their price target on Acceleron Pharma from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Acceleron Pharma in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Acceleron Pharma from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Acceleron Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.80.

Acceleron Pharma Profile

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. It offers REBLOZYL (luspatercept-aamt), a first-in-class erythroid maturation agent, for the treatment of anemia in adult patients with beta-thalassemia and transfusion-dependent anemia.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN).

Receive News & Ratings for Acceleron Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acceleron Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.