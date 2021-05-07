ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $10.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ACCO Brands Corporation is a world leader in branded office products. Its industry-leading brands include Swingline, Kensington, Wilson Jones, Quartet, GBC, and Day-Timer, among others. Under the GBC brand, the Company is also a leader in the professional printing market. “

Separately, TheStreet cut ACCO Brands from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

ACCO opened at $8.95 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.53 and its 200-day moving average is $8.19. The stock has a market cap of $854.65 million, a PE ratio of 11.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. ACCO Brands has a twelve month low of $5.20 and a twelve month high of $9.56.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 4.37%. As a group, analysts forecast that ACCO Brands will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.67%.

In other ACCO Brands news, CEO Boris Elisman sold 94,944 shares of ACCO Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total value of $797,529.60. Also, VP Thomas W. Tedford sold 5,272 shares of ACCO Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total transaction of $43,968.48. Insiders have sold 108,818 shares of company stock worth $923,217 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACCO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in ACCO Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,676,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in ACCO Brands by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,571,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,976,000 after buying an additional 620,550 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in ACCO Brands by 215.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 576,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,869,000 after buying an additional 393,410 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in ACCO Brands by 86.0% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 696,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,879,000 after buying an additional 321,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in ACCO Brands by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,519,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,740,000 after buying an additional 277,983 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

About ACCO Brands

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

