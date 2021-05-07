Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Issues Earnings Results

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.12), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $59.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.38 million. The firm’s revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ:ACCD traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.53. 7,930 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 960,322. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.28 and a 200 day moving average of $47.23. Accolade has a 1-year low of $28.68 and a 1-year high of $65.25.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Accolade in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Accolade from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Accolade from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Accolade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded Accolade from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.31.

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and with multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

