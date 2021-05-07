ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Posted by on May 7th, 2021

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $285.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.65 million. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS.

NASDAQ:ACIW traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.33. 502,959 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 607,179. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.66. ACI Worldwide has a 1 year low of $21.85 and a 1 year high of $43.23. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 73.65 and a beta of 1.27.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of ACI Worldwide from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.40.

About ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, improve fraud prevention, and reduce interchange fees; ACI Issuing, a digital payments issuing solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

