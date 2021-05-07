ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $285.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.65 million. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS.

ACI Worldwide stock traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,325. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. ACI Worldwide has a 12 month low of $21.85 and a 12 month high of $43.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.66. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.65 and a beta of 1.27.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on ACI Worldwide from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.40.

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, improve fraud prevention, and reduce interchange fees; ACI Issuing, a digital payments issuing solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

