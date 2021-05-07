ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Posted by on May 7th, 2021

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $285.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.65 million. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS.

ACI Worldwide stock traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,325. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. ACI Worldwide has a 12 month low of $21.85 and a 12 month high of $43.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.66. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.65 and a beta of 1.27.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on ACI Worldwide from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.40.

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, improve fraud prevention, and reduce interchange fees; ACI Issuing, a digital payments issuing solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

See Also: Investing in Growth Stocks

Earnings History for ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Receive News & Ratings for ACI Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACI Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit