Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 10,723 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 126,422 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,723 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for about 2.5% of Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $10,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,003,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 36,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,059,000 after acquiring an additional 2,587 shares in the last quarter. HT Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 254,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,925,000 after acquiring an additional 26,668 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 71,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,858,000 after acquiring an additional 6,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 74,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,155,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter.

BSV stock opened at $82.30 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $82.03 and a twelve month high of $83.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.24 and a 200 day moving average of $82.61.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

