Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 4,445 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,562 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,445 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $3,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPYV. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 40,802,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,203,000 after buying an additional 10,641,997 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 359.5% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 10,094,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,159,000 after buying an additional 7,897,647 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $70,450,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,009,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,677,000 after buying an additional 1,679,089 shares during the period. Finally, KWB Wealth acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $50,352,000.

NYSEARCA:SPYV opened at $39.94 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $26.39 and a one year high of $40.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.38.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

